'My library showcases Africa's literary tradition'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The library in Ghana showcasing the best of African literature
In Ghana’s capital Accra, The Library of Africa and the African Diaspora is open to those curious to learn more about Africa’s rich literary history.
It’s the passion-project of Sylvia Arthur who founded the library in 2017, when she moved to Ghana after living and working in the United Kingdom.
Edited by Faith Ilevbare.
-
23 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-53504064/the-library-in-ghana-showcasing-the-best-of-african-literatureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window