'My library showcases Africa's literary tradition'
The library in Ghana showcasing the best of African literature

In Ghana’s capital Accra, The Library of Africa and the African Diaspora is open to those curious to learn more about Africa’s rich literary history.

It’s the passion-project of Sylvia Arthur who founded the library in 2017, when she moved to Ghana after living and working in the United Kingdom.

Edited by Faith Ilevbare.

  • 23 Jul 2020