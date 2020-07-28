'You have to cook it in your heart'
Moroccan boy becomes YouTube chef sensation

Omar started to cook after doctors told him to use his muscles to help with his neuromuscular myopathy.

His disease is progressive meaning his muscles need to be used to stop them getting weaker.

He soon acquired a big following and told BBC What's New how he feels about his social media followers.

Produced by Nora Fakim.

Video edited by Ousseynou Ndiaye.

  • 28 Jul 2020
