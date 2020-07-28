'You have to cook it in your heart'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moroccan boy becomes YouTube chef sensation
Omar started to cook after doctors told him to use his muscles to help with his neuromuscular myopathy.
His disease is progressive meaning his muscles need to be used to stop them getting weaker.
He soon acquired a big following and told BBC What's New how he feels about his social media followers.
Produced by Nora Fakim.
Video edited by Ousseynou Ndiaye.
-
28 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window