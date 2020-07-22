'Don't leave Africa behind in coronavirus battle'

Media player
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Think global about Covid-19 battle
The world must act as a community in its response in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the chair of the Global Alliance for Vaccines, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said.
She told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi it was important developing countries like those in Africa were not left behind.
"No one will be safe, until everyone is safe," she said.
Watch the full interview on Wednesday 22 July 2020 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
22 Jul 2020
