Is tying the knot online in Nigeria legally valid?

During the ongoing lockdown restrictions in Nigeria, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people planning weddings have been asking about the validity of online ceremonies.

Currently there's no legal provision for online marriages in Nigeria.

The country's Marriage Act states that couples have two options: a statutory wedding in a registry office, or a religious ceremony in a licensed place of worship.

BBC Africa found spoke to pastor Bolaji Idowu and legal advisor Abisola Ogunbadejo in the country about the validity of online weddings.

