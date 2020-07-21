'We're doing a dangerous and amazing job'

Media player
Coronavirus in South Africa: A day in the life of a contact tracer
South Africa is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases – the latest figures show 364,000 confirmed cases and over 5,000 deaths.
From the beginning of the pandemic the country has been utilising contract tracers to try and slow the spread. The work of these frontline workers is rapidly becoming busier and more dangerous.
The BBC gained exclusive access to follow one small team in the city of Bloemfontein.
Producer: Kyla Herrmannsen
Filmed and Edited: Christian Parkinson
21 Jul 2020
