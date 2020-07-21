'We're doing a dangerous and amazing job'

Video

South Africa is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases – the latest figures show 364,000 confirmed cases and over 5,000 deaths.

From the beginning of the pandemic the country has been utilising contract tracers to try and slow the spread. The work of these frontline workers is rapidly becoming busier and more dangerous.

The BBC gained exclusive access to follow one small team in the city of Bloemfontein.

Producer: Kyla Herrmannsen

Filmed and Edited: Christian Parkinson