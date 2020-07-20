'Palm oil helped me provide for my kids'

Video

Palm oil is used in the production of almost half of all products sold in supermarkets globally, according to WWF, the global environment campaign.

In Nigeria, palm oil is an essential ingredient for cuisine, and is also used in household goods like soap. Many families rely on farming oil palm trees for their income.

Ezimma Ogbonna and her family have been producing palm oil for decades. She told BBC News Igbo about the process of making palm oil, and how she has used the proceeds to sustain her family.

Produced by Ikechukwu Kalu and Chiemela Peter.