SA medics: 'We are terrified to work here'

Video

A BBC investigation has revealed chronic failures in the health system of South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, where key staff are on strike or sick with Covid-19, nurses forced to act as cleaners, and there are reports of unborn babies dying in overcrowded, understaffed wards.

Exhausted doctors and nurses say the province’s health system has collapsed under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, with one medic calling it "an epic failure of a deeply corrupt system".

