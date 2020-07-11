Dancing barefoot in the rain
Nigerian 11-year old dancer challenges ballet stereotypes

A video of a young Nigerian boy performing ballet in the rain has been watched by millions and shared by celebrities including Oscar winner Vila Davis.

Eleven-year-old Madu Mmesoma Anthony is one of the 12 students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos.

