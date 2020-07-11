Dancing barefoot in the rain

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian 11-year old dancer challenges ballet stereotypes
A video of a young Nigerian boy performing ballet in the rain has been watched by millions and shared by celebrities including Oscar winner Vila Davis.
Eleven-year-old Madu Mmesoma Anthony is one of the 12 students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
11 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-53367096/nigerian-11-year-old-dancer-challenges-ballet-stereotypesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window