Video

A recent video of 11-year-old Anthony Mmesoma Madu dancing in the rain went viral with the likes of Hollywood superstar Viola Davis and other celebrities sharing the video.

Anthony is one of the 12 students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos.

The academy, founded in 2015, is the brainchild of Daniel Ajala Owoseni who has been been teaching ballet for free without a dance space.

Filmed and edited by: Grace Ekpu