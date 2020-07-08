Media player
Coronavirus: The fight to prove Covid-19 is real as cases rise in Africa
Despite the cases of coronavirus being on the rise across Africa, in some countries, people still don’t believe the pandemic is real.
Fake news and mistrust in the government mean that many in Nigeria think the pandemic is a hoax, but the hospitals in the country's biggest city Lagos, tell a different story.
Report by Yemisi Adegoke
Filmed and edited by Joshua Akinyemi
Produced by Charlotte Pamment
08 Jul 2020
