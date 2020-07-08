Denial, mistrust and the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus: The fight to prove Covid-19 is real as cases rise in Africa

Despite the cases of coronavirus being on the rise across Africa, in some countries, people still don’t believe the pandemic is real.

Fake news and mistrust in the government mean that many in Nigeria think the pandemic is a hoax, but the hospitals in the country's biggest city Lagos, tell a different story.

Report by Yemisi Adegoke

Filmed and edited by Joshua Akinyemi

Produced by Charlotte Pamment

  • 08 Jul 2020
