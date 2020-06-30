'My father fought for the independence of our country'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DRC at 60: Patrice Lumumba 'fought for the independence'
Patrice Lumumba became the Democratic Republic of Congo’s first elected prime minister after the nation’s independence from Belgian colonisers on 30 June 1960.
Only a few months into his role, he was assassinated. Since then Lumumba has become a national hero in DRC and an icon in Pan-Africanism.
As DRC celebrates 60 years in independence we spoke to his only daughter, Juliana Lumumba, about her father's legacy.
Produced by Elodie Nicole Toto and Joice Etutu
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-53226409/drc-at-60-patrice-lumumba-fought-for-the-independenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window