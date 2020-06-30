'My father fought for the independence of our country'

Video

Patrice Lumumba became the Democratic Republic of Congo’s first elected prime minister after the nation’s independence from Belgian colonisers on 30 June 1960.

Only a few months into his role, he was assassinated. Since then Lumumba has become a national hero in DRC and an icon in Pan-Africanism.

As DRC celebrates 60 years in independence we spoke to his only daughter, Juliana Lumumba, about her father's legacy.

Produced by Elodie Nicole Toto and Joice Etutu