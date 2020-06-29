Ghana 'quack doctors' selling 'Covid cure'
An underworld of quack doctors and conmen have been exploiting the coronavirus pandemic and making money selling fake coronavirus cures.

Investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas goes undercover in Ghana, exposing a Covid-19 scam said to be worth thousands of dollars.

  • 29 Jun 2020
