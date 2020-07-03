How Nollywood is coping with Covid-19

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Covid-19: How Nollywood is coping with an industry shutdown
Popularly known as Nollywood, Nigeria's film industry is the world's second largest producer of movies. It employs more than a million people and produces about 50 films every week.
But Covid-19 has led to a halt in film and TV production, costing an estimated tens of millions in lost earnings.
Directors Mildred Okwo and Imoh Umoren and actress-producer Kemi Lala Akindoju explain the pandemic's impact on the industry.
Produced by Aaron Akinyemi and Princess Irede Abumere
Edited by Aaron Akinyemi
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-53197579/covid-19-how-nollywood-is-coping-with-an-industry-shutdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window