Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Preventing a plague: fighting Kenya's locusts
There are increasing fears for food security in East Africa, with mounting evidence of a new wave of desert locusts.
Earlier in the year, billions of the insects destroyed crops across the region – with the UN warning a second generation would be even more destructive.
Now, despite international efforts, those fears appear to be coming to pass.
When the first wave hit, Albert Lemasulani gave up his life to fight the swarms - leaving his family, his goats and his newborn son behind to try and prevent a plague.
25 Jun 2020
