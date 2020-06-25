'When Ugandans see us they call us 'corona'
Why are East African truck drivers accused of being Covid-19 super spreaders.

East African truck drivers have been crossing regional borders during the Covid-19 lockdown. As a result, they have been accused of spreading coronavirus. The drivers have been discriminated against at the borders, because of this.

East African countries have set up testing centres at the border crossings.

Video Editors Gloria Achieng & Anthony Makokha

Illustrations by George Wafula

  • 25 Jun 2020
