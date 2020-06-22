Media player
Coronavirus in Nigeria: Changing women's representation through photography
Visual artist Etinosa Yvonne works with women in rural communities in Nigeria to change the way women are represented in the country.
Her recent work with international charity ActionAid in Abuja captures how women have been affected by the coronavirus.
Video journalist: Adenike Oke
22 Jun 2020
