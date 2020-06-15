The bullet and the virus
Kenya: Police brutality in the battle against coronavirus in Mathare

Africa Eye investigates the impact of the deadly coronavirus in Mathare, one of Kenya's poorest settlements.

As the pandemic looms, heavy-handed policing leads to violence and a series of tragic deaths.

Reporting from Mathare’s coronavirus frontline, local journalist Elijah Kanyi asks: is the cure deadlier than the virus?

