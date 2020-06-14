How sex workers are surviving coronavirus
Video

Coronavirus: How sex workers are surviving in Uganda and Nigeria

While African governments give aid to their citizens, one group has seemingly been forgotten - sex workers.

These women from Uganda and Nigeria talk about what life is like for them during the pandemic.

Names have been changed to preserve their anonymity.

Produced by Patience Atuhaire, Azeezat Olaoluwa and Maisie Smith-Walters

