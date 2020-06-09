Burundi President dies of a 'cardiac arrest'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of 'cardiac arrest'
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a 'cardiac arrest, the government has announced on Twitter.
After 15 years in power Mr Nkurunziza was set to become a 'supreme guide to patriotism' after he stepped down in August.
Burundi has announced seven days of mourning.
Produced and edited by Aaron Akinyemi
-
09 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-52987127/burundi-president-pierre-nkurunziza-dies-of-cardiac-arrestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window