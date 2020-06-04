Two cities, two experiences of life under lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus in Africa: Living life under lockdown in Kenya
Jabir Shek Ismae from Eastleigh in Nairobi and Aly Uweso Abubakar Salim from Old Town in Mombasa, documented their experiences during the 29 day lockdown and the changes they have had to adjust to in their day to day lives.
Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town neighbourhoods were put under lockdown due to a spike in cases of Covid-19.
Video Producers: Njoroge Muigai, Princes Abumere, Marko Zoric
Filmed by: Jabir Shek Ismae, Najeeb Juma Bhalo and Aly Uweso Abubakar Salim
-
04 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-52921470/coronavirus-in-africa-living-life-under-lockdown-in-kenyaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window