Coronavirus: The doctor risking his health to combat Covid-19
Dr Jonathan Macauley works as a GP in several rural clinics in South Africa.
However the doctor has sickle cell anaemia, which means that contracting Covid-19 could make him very ill.
Produced by Saidata Sesay.
Edited by Mark Sedgwick.
01 Jun 2020
