Sudan banned FGM - what happens next?
Sudan's new government has banned FGM - female genital mutilation - but this does not mean the practice will disappear overnight. It is deeply embedded in Sudanese culture and is also difficult to talk about.
The BBC's Insaf Abbas discusses some of the long-term work that will need to happen now to ensure the new law can be enforced successfully.
04 Jun 2020
