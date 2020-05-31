Media player
LGBT: Covid-19 forced me back home where I'm 'unwanted'
'Emma' lost her job as a chef after Coronavirus was declared a pandemic.
With her income gone, she was forced to go back to the village to live with her parents, who she says, do not support her.
The stress of losing her job and living in an environment she considers hostile towards her, has had a toll on her mental wellbeing.
'Emma' is among many young LGBT people receiving online therapy sessions from a community based organisation, Q-Initiative, based in Eldoret, Western Kenya.
Produced by Anthony Irungu & Marko Zoric
Illustrations by George Wafula
31 May 2020
