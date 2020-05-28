"They smashed my home in the middle of the lockdown"
Lockdown: South Africa's authorities demolish 'illegal' shacks

Being locked down is tough for people all over the world. But, for some South Africans the situation recently became even worse when their homes were demolished by the authorities who claim they were built illegally.

The BBC went to visit one community, south of Johannesburg, to find out what life during lockdown is like when your home and all of your belongings are destroyed.

Video Journalist: Christian Parkinson

