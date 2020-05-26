Homemade soap

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Homemade 'soapie' during lockdown
A group of South African actors in lockdown are making an online soap opera from their homes - and it's a hit.
-
26 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window