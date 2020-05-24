'I can't hug my mum because she's a frontline worker'
Parents who are Covid-19 frontline workers have had to adjust interaction with their own children.

The usual parental hugs and dining together have been put on hold in order to reduce and possible risk of transmission of the virus.

BBC What's New spoke to some of their children and this is what they said.

Producer: Agnes Penda

Edited by Anne Okumu

  • 24 May 2020