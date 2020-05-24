'I can't hug my mum because she's a frontline worker'

Media player
Coronavirus and children: 'I can't hug my mum any more'
Parents who are Covid-19 frontline workers have had to adjust interaction with their own children.
The usual parental hugs and dining together have been put on hold in order to reduce and possible risk of transmission of the virus.
BBC What's New spoke to some of their children and this is what they said.
Producer: Agnes Penda
Edited by Anne Okumu
24 May 2020
