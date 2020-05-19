Video

Yankuba is a young Gambian man who fled repression and made a perilous, life-threatening journey, across land and sea, to Europe.

Once in Naples, he discovered a pernicious climate of racism and a slow and unhelpful immigration system. His only escape is a small underground club in the heart of the city called Teranga.

It provides a rare safe space for migrants to dance and sing away the trauma of their journey to Europe and the discrimination they face in Italy.