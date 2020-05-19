Burundi elections 2020: What's the controversy?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burundians decides amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

Burundi is set to hold general elections this week to decide who replaces controversial President Pierre Nkurunziza after 15 years in power.

Campaigns have been marred by violence and the government has been accused of human rights violations in its attempts to hold onto power.

The BBC’s Ferdinand Omondi sets the scene from Nairobi.

  • 19 May 2020