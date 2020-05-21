Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lockdown: South African actors create a hit online soap opera
With many parts of the world either still in lockdown or only just emerging, one area that could take a while to fully recover is TV production – like soap operas.
But in South Africa, one group of actors took the opportunity of the country's stringent lockdown to start a new, online 'soapie' that they shot themselves at home.
It's now already into its third season and proving popular.
Produced by Christian Parkinson
21 May 2020
