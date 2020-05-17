Massive queues as South Africans wait for food aid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: South Africans in massive queues for food parcels

Aerial footage has once again shown massive queues, thought to be miles long, of people waiting for food parcels in Centurion, South Africa.

Around 10,000 bags of maize meal, vegetables, face masks, soap and sanitisers were given out by charity workers on Thursday, to help those struggling in lockdown.

  • 17 May 2020
Go to next video: When alcohol is banned in a coronavirus lockdown