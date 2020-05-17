When alcohol is banned in a coronavirus lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: South Africa's alcohol and cigarette lockdown
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the world has seen lockdowns in many countries.
In South Africa, not only have people been told to stay at home, but exercise outside was banned for some time - and cigarettes and alcohol still can't be purchased.
What is the impact of such a ban and how do people feel about it?
The BBC's Andrew Harding reports.
Produced by Becky Lipscombe, filmed by Stuart Phillips, and edited by Christian Parkinson.
17 May 2020
