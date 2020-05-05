The IS insurgency you probably haven't heard of
Video

Mozambique: The Islamic State insurgency you probably haven't heard of

In recent weeks there has been a growing wave of violence in northern Mozambique.

But who is behind the massacres and what does this insurgency mean for the rest of the region?

Produced and edited by Christian Parkinson.

  • 05 May 2020