East Africa's biggest locust swarms in 70 years

Locusts destroying food supplies in the Horn of Africa
A second, much bigger wave of locusts is causing destruction on a vast scale across East Africa, months after the region was hit by another locust invasion. David Hughes from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization explains the severe implications for many countries in the region.
Video journalist: Jack Burgess
(Image: Locust swarms in Kenya Credit: Getty Images)
04 May 2020
