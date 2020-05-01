No hair appointment, no problem!

Media player
Coronavirus lockdown hair tips: How to maintain your dreadlocks
The hair memes are everywhere, with pictures of people with roots and split ends.
Hair appointments at the salon are - for the time being, at least - a thing of the past and this is a source of concern to many people with natural hair.
Chibuzo is a dancer who is getting tips online from his stylist friend Ade on how to take care of dreadlocks while in lockdown.
Video producers: Grace Ekpu and Gloria Achieng
01 May 2020
