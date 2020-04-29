'Without our remittances they won't survive'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How Covid-19 is affecting remittances to Africa

Global remittances are projected to fall by 20% in 2020, according to a new report by the World Bank.

This decline is expected to have a particularly significant impact in Africa, where migrant workers within the continent alone send remittances in excess of $14bn (£11bn) every year.

Three Africans based in the UK give their thoughts about how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting their ability to send money to relatives back home and what they think needs to be done to solve the problem.

Video producer: Aaron Akinyemi

  • 29 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'We have to use who we are to help others'