Mourning the Sudanese doctor lost to Covid-19
Video

Zeinab Badawi mourns losing Dr Adil El Tayar to coronavirus

Adil El Tayar became the first working NHS surgeon to die from coronavirus in Britain.

Zeinab Badawi mourns the death of the renowned surgeon and family member who, like her, was born in Sudan but has spent most of his life in the UK.

Illustrations by George Wafula.

Video edited by Maisie Smith-Walters.

Listen to the full episode on the BBC's From Our Own Correspondent, first broadcast on 28 March 2020.

  • 27 Apr 2020
