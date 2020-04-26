'We have to use who we are to help others'

Video

Supermodels like Naomi Campbell, along with many musicians and artists, have taken to live streaming to entertain their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With lockdowns and curfews imposed in several countries across Africa, people have been feeling the effects of isolation.

BBC Africa spoke to several high-profile personalities about their live-stream experiences and how it's helping them connect with their fans.

Video producers: Njoroge Muigai and Princess Abumere