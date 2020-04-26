'We have to use who we are to help others'

Media player
Coronavirus: Naomi Campbell and African artists entertain fans online
Supermodels like Naomi Campbell, along with many musicians and artists, have taken to live streaming to entertain their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.
With lockdowns and curfews imposed in several countries across Africa, people have been feeling the effects of isolation.
BBC Africa spoke to several high-profile personalities about their live-stream experiences and how it's helping them connect with their fans.
Video producers: Njoroge Muigai and Princess Abumere
