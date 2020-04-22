Pop star donates house to help fight coronavirus
Video

Coronavirus: Ethiopian pop star donates house to help Covid-19 response

Hemelmal Abate is among a number of Ethiopians who have donated properties to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The are responding to the government's call for help to stop the spread of the virus.

Many buildings are being converted into quarantine centres to help Addis Ababa deal with the infections.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has asked Ethiopians to help out in any way they can.

Video producers: Kalkidan Yibetal and Amensisa Negera

  • 22 Apr 2020
