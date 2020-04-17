Zimbabwe's lockdown hampered by food shortages

Video

Zimbabwe has one of the lowest reported cases of coronavirus, but there are questions about whether this figure is an accurate reflection of presence of the virus.

This week marks the third and possibly final week of a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, one that the government has already partially lifted.

However, food shortages have caused people to flout the rules in favour of queueing outside of markets, with police being brought in to stop rioting.

The BBCs Shingai Nyoka brings this story of how Zimbabweans are coping against the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

Video producer: Tendai Msiyazviriyo