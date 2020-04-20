Underground with a child gold miner in Ghana

Media player
Gold mining in Ghana: Going underground with a child miner
Alongside the vast gold fields of Ghana are thousands of illegal mines or "galamsey" where unskilled miners dream of hitting the big time, but it’s dangerous work.
These mines rely mainly on children who abandon an education in an attempt to support their families.
BBC Africa Eye follows the story of Justice Afekey over the course of eight years from when he left school to try and get rich quick, by working in one of these illegal mines.
20 Apr 2020
