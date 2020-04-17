Fake coronavirus WhatsApp message 'killed me off'

Video

Elsie Kubie was in bed when her husband showed her a WhatsApp message he’d received from a friend.

It claimed to give information about the death of Uganda’s fourth coronavirus victim, but the picture used in the post was of Elsie, a Kenyan woman living in London.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the spread of fake news about the outbreak an "infodemic".

Video producers: Joshua Akinyemi and Yemisi Adegoke