'We thought nothing could hold back our wedding'
Video

Coronavirus romance: Kenyan couple forced to postpone wedding

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the Kenyan government has suspend all public gatherings, forcing many people cancel their plans.

Esther and Michael had their hearts set on getting married in a religious service on 28 March, following the traditional ceremony that they had already celebrated with their families.

They spoke to BBC Africa about their disappointment at postponing the wedding and their hopes to get married as soon as the pandemic is over.

Video Journalist: Faith Sudi

  • 16 Apr 2020
