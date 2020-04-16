Fighting coronavirus with rap
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus music: Nigerian-born Tommy Kuti raps about Covid-19 from Italy

Rapper Tommy Kuti is using his time in lockdown to write music with an important message.

Born in Nigeria, he lives in Italy, where more than 21,000 people have died from coronavirus.

Worried for his family back in Nigeria, he’s using rap to urge his fellow Africans to stay safe by staying home.

Filmed by Nina Rivers.

Video producers: Jameisha Prescod and Helen Grady.

Music by: Diiamond

  • 16 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'We thought nothing could hold back our wedding'