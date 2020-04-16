Fighting coronavirus with rap

Media player
Coronavirus music: Nigerian-born Tommy Kuti raps about Covid-19 from Italy
Rapper Tommy Kuti is using his time in lockdown to write music with an important message.
Born in Nigeria, he lives in Italy, where more than 21,000 people have died from coronavirus.
Worried for his family back in Nigeria, he’s using rap to urge his fellow Africans to stay safe by staying home.
Filmed by Nina Rivers.
Video producers: Jameisha Prescod and Helen Grady.
Music by: Diiamond
16 Apr 2020
