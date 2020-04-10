The gospel singer celebrating Easter online

Media player
Coronavirus over Easter: Gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru leads worship online
Across Africa, millions of Christians are preparing to celebrate Easter - without setting foot in a church.
Evelyn Wanjiru, an award-winning gospel artist and worship leader from Kenya, has found a way around this.
She has been live-streaming her singing sessions on her social media pages and says it's been helping people who are not able to leave their homes because of coronavirus.
Video producers: Esther Ogola, Sheila Kimani and Helen Grady
10 Apr 2020
