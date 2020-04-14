The students that are printing PPE masks
Engineering student Taha Grach is helping Tunisia in the fight against Covid-19 - by 3D-printing face masks.

He is one of six, at the National School of Engineering in Sousse, that is being overseen by medical and engineering organisations.

The team even came up with a new design so they could cut the processing time down from 90 minutes to just 2 minutes per mask.

Video journalists: Rana Jawad and Maisie Smith-Walters

  • 14 Apr 2020
