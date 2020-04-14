What it's like learning under lockdown in Kenya

Media player
Coronavirus in Kenya: What it's like learning under lockdown
Schools have been shut in Kenya, so some children are taking their lessons online.
They communicate with teachers through video chat and complete classes online.
A Kenyan student from Nairobi takes BBC What's New? through his typical day.
