What it's like learning under lockdown in Kenya
Schools have been shut in Kenya, so some children are taking their lessons online.

They communicate with teachers through video chat and complete classes online.

A Kenyan student from Nairobi takes BBC What's New? through his typical day.

  • 14 Apr 2020
