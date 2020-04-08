The Nigerian engineers fixing ventilators for free

Media player
Coronavirus in Nigeria: The engineers fixing ventilators for free
Two Nigerian software engineers have been fixing ventilators for free at a hospital in northern Nigeria.
William Gyang and Nura Jubril, who have experience doing electrical repairs, discovered that there were 40 faulty machines at the University of Jos teaching hospital.
They've already fixed two and are now working on the others.
Video producer: Faith Ilevbare
08 Apr 2020
