How coronavirus inspired a gangland truce

Video

An unprecedented truce has broken out in the notorious, gang-infested townships around Cape Town, as rival gang leaders stop their endless turf wars and use drug delivery networks to bring food instead to poor struggling households.

South Africa is currently in the middle of a lockdown to try to control the spread of coronavirus. And many people in poor communities are struggling to buy the goods that they need.

Reporter: Andrew Harding

Producer: Karen Schoonbee

Camera: Barnaby Mitchell