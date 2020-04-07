'We are proud to be at the forefront'
Covid-19: British-African doctors use #DontRush challenge to highlight NHS diversity

A group of NHS doctors have taken up the popular #DontRush social media video challenge to bring a dose of positivity amid the global Covid-19 outbreak and highlight the issue of diversity.

Many of the doctors are from African background and say they want to challenge the "underrepresentation of diversity in the NHS".

The #DontRush trend challenges people to transform themselves for an imaginary glamorous night out - but within the confines of their own homes or offices.

It comes as many people face strict social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video producer: Aaron Akinyemi.

