Enforcing lockdown in Africa's biggest city
Lagos is on lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents are allowed out to shop for food and medicines, but gatherings of more than 25 people are banned.

But with a population of 20 million, enforcing the ban in a bustling megacity is a tough job.

We followed the government task-force in charge of patrolling the state to make sure residents comply.

Video journalists: Yemisi Adegoke, Femi Gabriel and Faith Ilevbare.

  • 02 Apr 2020
