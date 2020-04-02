Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus in Lagos: Enforcing lockdown in Africa's biggest city
Lagos is on lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Residents are allowed out to shop for food and medicines, but gatherings of more than 25 people are banned.
But with a population of 20 million, enforcing the ban in a bustling megacity is a tough job.
We followed the government task-force in charge of patrolling the state to make sure residents comply.
Video journalists: Yemisi Adegoke, Femi Gabriel and Faith Ilevbare.
-
02 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-52141759/coronavirus-in-lagos-enforcing-lockdown-in-africa-s-biggest-cityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window